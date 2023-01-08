Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Position Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.84% of Talos Energy worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

