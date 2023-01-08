Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 219,310 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.84% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $554,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $946,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $407,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $34.35.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,089.07% and a negative return on equity of 72.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

