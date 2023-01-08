Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,747 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Black Knight by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $61.72 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.