Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 433.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,074 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 385.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 687.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Avangrid Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

