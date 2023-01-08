Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $11.78 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,776,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Up 3.2 %

TRU opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

