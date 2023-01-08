Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.93 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,947 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock opened at $153.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

