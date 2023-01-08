Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.30

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 101.30 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.14). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.16), with a volume of 111,709 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £186.43 million and a P/E ratio of 331.03.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.