Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $986.27

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 986.27 ($11.88) and traded as low as GBX 945.50 ($11.39). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 964.50 ($11.62), with a volume of 167,545 shares trading hands.

Safestore Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 935.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 985.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andy Jones sold 716,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.16), for a total transaction of £6,633,438.04 ($7,992,094.02).

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

