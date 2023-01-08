Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.59

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.59 and traded as low as C$63.82. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$64.90, with a volume of 903,860 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.07.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The company has a market cap of C$37.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.59.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.69 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 9.9899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.