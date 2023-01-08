Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,093.28

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,093.28 ($13.17) and traded as low as GBX 1,006 ($12.12). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($12.17), with a volume of 13,973 shares.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £590.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1,771.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,071.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,092.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a GBX 10.26 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.