Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.23

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.23 ($3.22) and traded as low as GBX 252.38 ($3.04). Volex shares last traded at GBX 259.50 ($3.13), with a volume of 129,479 shares changing hands.

Volex Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £412.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,853.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 267.42.

Get Volex alerts:

Volex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.