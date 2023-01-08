AZZ (AZZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AZZ

In related news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 34.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZZ. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.