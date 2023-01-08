Tilray (TLRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tilray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tilray Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.95 on Friday. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Tilray to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tilray by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tilray by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

