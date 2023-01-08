Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.84

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.84 and traded as high as $69.25. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 1,266 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $282.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92.

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 13.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.45%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $131,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 35.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

