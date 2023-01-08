VOXX International (VOXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, January 9th.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.71 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

VOXX International stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In related news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 5,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,936.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,746.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 5,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,936.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,746.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 371,996 shares of company stock worth $3,469,827. Insiders own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VOXX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

