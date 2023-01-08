Loop Industries (LOOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th.
Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Loop Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LOOP opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $11.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 6,002.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.
