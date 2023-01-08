Loop Industries (LOOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Loop Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries Price Performance

Shares of LOOP opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Loop Industries

LOOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Loop Industries from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 6,002.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.