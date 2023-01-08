Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, January 9th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

JEF stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

