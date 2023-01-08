SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. SALT has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $15,448.17 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040532 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018687 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00234306 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02684117 USD and is down -11.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,471.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

