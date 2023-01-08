Commercial Metals (CMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 25.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at $303,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

