Accolade (ACCD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Accolade by 1,022.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

