Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,362 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.