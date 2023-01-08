Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,832 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DOX opened at $91.84 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.05.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

