Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LKQ were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,881 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.