Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.93.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $147.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.28. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

