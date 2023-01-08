Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 236,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,150 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 122,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $273.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.15. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $553.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

