Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,787 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

PRU opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

