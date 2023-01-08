Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,805,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 422,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,159,259. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.26 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.