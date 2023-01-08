Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $289.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $376.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.61. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

