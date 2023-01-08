Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 87,691 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,691 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $49,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 175.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

CF stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

