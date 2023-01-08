Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $56.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $56,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $224.08 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $259.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.