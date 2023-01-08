Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 224,659 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,659 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Airbnb worth $51,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after acquiring an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 815,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,558,735. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $88.52 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

