Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 3,658.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 692,831 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $53,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth $292,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE BXP opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.99.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.