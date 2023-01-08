Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Barclays by 16.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS opened at $8.46 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

