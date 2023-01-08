Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 13,802 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Mizuho Financial Group news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

