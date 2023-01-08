Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,469 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,774,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.
Insider Activity
Ormat Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ORA opened at $85.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.27%. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
Read More
