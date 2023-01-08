Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after buying an additional 390,491 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,237,000 after buying an additional 1,492,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,372,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $102,934,000 after buying an additional 228,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $48,417,000 after buying an additional 470,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Tapestry to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

