NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 905,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in NCR by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NCR by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in NCR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NCR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Price Performance

NYSE:NCR opened at $24.41 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08.

Insider Activity at NCR

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

