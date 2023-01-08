Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $14.74 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Aion has a total market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00110054 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00204649 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

