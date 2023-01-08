Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $554.80 Million

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a market cap of $554.80 million and $38.11 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $567.49 or 0.03350543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

