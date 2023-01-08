Celer Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.44 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $72.50 million and $4.44 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

