Basic Attention Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.36 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $270.33 million and $18.36 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Basic Attention Token
Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,841,440 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
