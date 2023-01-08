0x Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $135.34 million and $5.77 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

