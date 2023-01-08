BitShares (BTS) One Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $26.45 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007723 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027116 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002413 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007556 BTC.
About BitShares
BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,778,484 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
