BitShares (BTS) One Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $26.45 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004689 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002413 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007556 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,778,484 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

