Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.23 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Unizen has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and $375,270.66 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00430906 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.65 or 0.01697717 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.84 or 0.30435760 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

