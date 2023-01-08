CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $34.79 million and approximately $4,306.87 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUBE has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One CUBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

