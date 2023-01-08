xSUSHI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $84.18 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One xSUSHI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00008580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $29,770.91 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

