Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$1.64. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 3,326,441 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st.
Denison Mines Trading Up 6.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 163.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.56.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.