Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$1.64. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 3,326,441 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Denison Mines Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 163.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.56.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

