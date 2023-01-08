mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.69

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.69 and traded as high as C$3.81. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 6,900 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

mdf commerce Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.69. The stock has a market cap of C$166.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.20 million. Research analysts expect that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

