PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.65. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 24,829 shares traded.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $268.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolyMet Mining (PLM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.