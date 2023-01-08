PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.65. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 24,829 shares traded.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $268.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 87.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

See Also

