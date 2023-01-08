Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.33

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.33 and traded as high as C$7.28. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 722,197 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPM shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

